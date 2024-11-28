Virginia Tech Recruiting: 2025 Hokies Target Receives Prediction to Land at Vanderbilt
Virginia Tech has the No. 11 recruiting class in the ACC less than one week before the early signing period and they are hoping to add to that. However, one of their remaining 2025 targets might be heading elsewhere. 2025 safety prospect Jakarrion Kenan has gotten a 247Sports Crystal Ball Projection to land at Vanderbilt from Vandy insider Robbie Weinstein. Kenan, who plays his high school football at Marlboro High School in Bennettsville, SC, is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, is the No. 522 player in the country, No. 46 safety in the country, and No. 12 player in the state of South Carolina.
This would hurt the Hokies class, which is already ranked in the back of the ACC. Predictions always have a chance to be wrong, but it seems like Kenan's recruitment might be trending in Vanderbilt's favor. The Hokies 2025 class currently ranks No. 48 overall.
Here are some stats and info on Kenan, courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andre Ivins.
"Also competes in track & field events.
State qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles as an 11th grader.
Top markers include 15.89 in the 110h, 42.67 in the 300h, 5-8 in the HJ and 35-4 in the TJ.
2024: Transferred into Marlboro County ahead of senior season.
2023: Three-phase playmaker as a junior for a Clinton program that went 15-1 and made North Carolina's 2A final. Totaled 4 tackles and a PBU in championship loss to Reidsville after racking up 6 tackles, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal in the semifinals against Elizabeth City.
Yesterday, Virginia Tech also got a bad piece of recruiting news. Yesterday, 2026 four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone de-committed from Virginia Tech and here is what our own RJ Schafer wrote about what that means for the Hokies:
"Peyton Falzone, a four-star quarterback from Pennsylvania, has de-committed from the Virginia Tech football program.
Falzone, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound gunslinger from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, is 247Sports’ sixteenth-ranked quarterback in the 2026 class. The decommitment from Falzone arrives after Virginia Tech has underperformed their preseason expectations. The Hokies currently stand at 5-6, with no chance to go over their preseason win total.
Falzone released a statement Wednesday evening regarding his decommitment:
“From day one, my family and I were treated with love and respect by the entire staff at Virginia Tech. I am deeply thankful to Coach Pry, Coach Bowen, and everyone in the the Hokie family who believed in me and supported my development I'll always have great respect and love for Blacksburg and the Hokies.
Reflecting on discussions with my family, I felt it was necessary to make this change. It didn't feel right to be visiting other schools while being locked in with Virginia Tech. I owe it to myself, my family, and the schools recruiting me to be fully invested in every opportunity I receive during this important time.
Reopening my recruitment, I am eager to embrace the next steps in this journey. I'm looking forward to working hard this offseason, not only to continue growing as a quarterback but also as a teammate and leader. This new chapter is an opportunity to grow, and I'm excited for what lies ahead.”
Even after his commitment to the Hokies, Falzone has been heavily recruited by other top college football programs. He has visited Ohio State and Penn State while committed to Virginia Tech, and he is scheduled to visit Iowa this weekend."
Let's see how Virginia Tech is able to close on their 2025 recruiting class.
