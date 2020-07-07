AllHokies
Virginia Tech Remains in the Mix for 2021 3-Star Texas DE Landyn Watson

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech remains firmly in the picture for 2021 3-star Texas defensive end Landyn Watson.

Watson, who was mentioned frequently as part of the #TX2VT movement earlier in the recruiting cycle, is still being pursued by the coaching staff as a potential member of the 2021 recruiting class, a source told AllHokies.com. 

While Virginia Tech's recruiting pursuits in Texas have cooled considerably since the spring, Watson is still a player on Virginia Tech's radar.

Watson, who is graded as a high 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, receiving a .8857 rating per the composite rankings, is being pursued by several Power 5 programs across the country. Watson named a Top 6 in the spring that consisted Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, TCU, Tennessee, and the Hokies. 

However, since his announcement, Florida State has extended Watson a scholarship offer and has become an additional viable contender in his recruitment.

The Virginia Tech coaching staff has deep Texas roots, and would still love to add Watson as part of the 2021 class. The 6'3", 240 lbs. Watson shows tremendous burst on film, and possesses great upside that would benefit the Hokies greatly under new defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck and assistant coach Darryl Tapp.

Watson is rated as the 55th-best prospect in the state of Texas, and the 28th-best weak-side defensive end nationally for the class of 2021.

He does not have an imminent timetable for his decision, but has mentioned in the past on social media that he fully intends on taking official visits prior to making a commitment decision.

