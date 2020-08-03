With 4-Star North Carolina Linebacker Jordan Poole Nearing a Decision, Can the Hokies Close?

2021 4-star North Carolina linebacker prospect Jordan Poole is once again approaching a potential commitment decision.

Poole has pushed back his decision a couple of different times - most recently July 1st - to take time to fully evaluate where he will play college football.

Virginia Tech, NC State, and South Carolina were the three schools named to Poole's top 3 in late June, but the Hokies and the Wolfpack have separated themselves from the Gamecocks in the race to land him.

While NC State has been pegged as the prohibitive favorite, there is something to the fact that Virginia Tech has remained in the conversation.

It hasn't been an easy decision for Poole, as he has pushed his decision back multiple times to ensure that he was making the best possible choice. Sure, the Wolfpack have long been the favorite to land him, but if it was such a slam dunk, he likely would have committed already.

So where does that leave Virginia Tech?

The Hokies are coming into August with plenty of recruiting momentum. While the staff missed on 4-star priority safety prospect Donovan McMillon last month, there were plenty of positives to take away from the month of July on the trail.

Virginia Tech landed six prospects in July, highlighted by the commitment of 4-star California defensive back DJ Harvey. The Hokies added 1-2 commitments a week throughout the entire month, showing plenty of promise for the remainder of the recruiting cycle.

Poole remains one of the top prospects on the board for the Hokies, and landing him would be yet another significant addition on the defensive side of the ball for Virginia Tech.

But can the coaching staff close?

If Poole chooses Tech, it will be one of the most significant recruiting wins in the last two cycles for Justin Fuente and the staff.

But time will tell if they can get the job done.