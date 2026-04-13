The Intriguing Nature Of Virginia Tech Students Covering Virginia Tech Sports

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Writing a piece like this has been a topic that's long dwelled on my mind. This is a topic that holds true throughout multiple collegiate institutions, but it is an important one: How do students navigate the biases that come with covering the athletics of an institution they themselves are enrolled at?

And to preface this: This is a quandary I deal with myself. I am currently a sophomore at Virginia Tech, pursuing a multimedia journalism major and a creative writing minor. I pay tuition to the university, and I contribute all the athletic fees and the like. I attend classes in the Virginia Tech School of Communication, and I am the president of several on-campus organizations. Rather than a sort of resume flaunting, the point of the paragraph above is meant to convey where I come from when covering Virginia Tech athletics.

Amid it all, an intriguing thing has happened: By extension of covering sports, one becomes detached from the fandom, while still being cognizant of it all. One can be a student at a university they cover and recognize that an added degree of impartiality and professionalism is needed. For most, the aspect of being a fan disintegrates when being up in press row. Not all. There are undoubtedly some out there who are unabashedly 24/7/365 fans. I am not. I have covered Virginia Tech athletics since roughly three weeks after I moved into my freshman dorm, but I recognize that when one walks into press row, the rose-tinted shades come off. No longer am I a Virginia Tech student (in the mental sense). I am a Virginia Tech reporter.

That doesn't mean the "student" designation doesn't exist, of course. It simply becomes irrelevant when presented in a cogent enough manner. The quixotic nature of a Virginia Tech student covering a Virginia Tech sport is cast by the wayside when professionality enters the equation. Attendance at the university as a reporter simultaneously should never be discarded when considering the viewpoint of whoever's work you are reading — such as mine, at this very instant — but logic trumps all else in this instance.

This isn’t an issue unique to Virginia Tech. Across collegiate journalism, student reporters are placed in similar positions, embedded as students within the very institutions they are tasked with covering for their publications. In an era where access and immediacy are more important than ever, that proximity can serve as a complication.

Perhaps student reporters can have an intriguing viewpoint of the university they are covering. As students, we get a more boots-on-the-ground feel, and by and large, we are treated as professionals when we walk in the door. There is no sense of feeling smaller than someone else, just because of a dearth of reps. Beyond the traditional art of deferring to the upperclassmen — in this case, the seasoned journalists who have been writing about a university for years and years — there is very little shortage of ability for student journalists to survive and to thrive.

One can argue a degree of objectivity for, say, a player you may see in class. There is less of a proverbial glass panel between athlete and reporter, who are then in the same class. In that connotation, athletes exist both as subjects and as peers, forcing objectivity to turn into both a guideline and a conscious choice.

The word “quixotic” implies a kind of idealism that borders on impracticality. In this context, it raises an important question: is true objectivity for student reporters something attainable, or something we simply strive toward? The pursuit itself may be unrealistic in its purest form, but that doesn’t make it without value. Then again, walking into a stadium with a credential tied around your neck feels different than scanning a student ticket and going to buy concessions soon thereafter.

One identity doesn't erase the other, but at all times, the professional side must be evident in one's work on and off the written (or typed) page. That also carries over into professional work, since for student reporters, the habits they (and me, too) build carry over into professional career.

With that being said, I still have a class to attend. But the balance between student and reporter doesn’t end when I leave the press box. If anything, that’s where it begins again.