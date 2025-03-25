Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies look toward single-game series over Radford
The 16-8 (4-5) Virginia Tech Hokies are set to take on the 12-10 (3-0) Radford Highlanders on Tuesday afternoon.
The Hokies are 4-1 in their last five games, including a win over No. 16 Louisville, and have combined for 57 runs during that span.
Meanwhile, the Highlanders are 3-2 in their last five games, scoring 33 runs, including a series win over Georgetown last weekend.
Virginia Tech holds a dominant 54-16 all-time record against Radford, including nine wins in the last 10 meetings.
Radford has not posted a winning season since 2021, but in 2023, despite finishing 10-45, the Highlanders pulled off a 16-8 upset over the Hokies in early April— a reminder that while Virginia Tech is always in the mix for an ACC championship, upsets are always possible.
The Hokies’ offensive leader this season is utility player Sam Tackett, a redshirt senior. Tackett is batting an impressive .487, with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs.
For Radford, sophomore Breckin Nace, from Forest, Virginia, leads the team with a .407 batting average.
Graduate student James Ward leads the Highlanders with four home runs, followed by Noah Toole and Tyler Kehoe, who each have three homers.
Following the Hokies' trip to Williams Field, they will begin a three-game series against No. 16 Wake Forest. The matchup marks the first of a four-game road stretch for Virginia Tech.
After traveling to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the Hokies and Highlanders will meet again—this time at English Field, where Virginia Tech boasts a 31-3 record against Radford.
First pitch is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday.
