Virginia Tech Football: Pair of former Hokies find new homes
Virginia Tech has lost fifteen Hokies to the portal, not accounting for players that may return, but some of the losses have been heavy, the full list of transfer losses includes defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry, defensive lineman Ishmael Findlayter, defensive lineman Malachi Madison, offensive lineman Lance Williams, linebacker Keli Lawson, safety Jalen Stroman, offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin, running back Malachi Thomas, defensive back Mose Phillips, offensive lineman Gunner Givens, offensive lineman Braelin Moore, wide receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, defensive back Jonathan Pennix, defensive back Mansoor Delane, and wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald.
Madison and Fitzgerald were the two players who found new homes today, with one of the players transferring to an SEC school.
Madison's commitment to UMass became official at roughly 10:24 a.m. ET when the defensive lineman posted on X that he had made his commitment.
The wide receiver Fitzgerald's commitment became official later in the day, as Chance posted his commitment to his X account at roughly 1:06 p.m. ET.
Fitzgerald's commitment came shortly after his visit to Vanderbilt, he made his official visit on Tuesday and committed to the program just two days later. Fitzgerald, originally a four-star recruit is from Tennessee and described Vanderbilt as "home" in the post about his commitment. Nolensville High school, his Alma Mater, is just a 42 minute drive from Vanderbilt, so the move makes sense.
Fitzgerald saw his most action as a Hokie in the Military Bowl, but did not record a stat besides one tackle assist, and twelve game played primarily on special teams.
Fitzgerald was described as a player that made a huge jump in his senior year of high school, drawing comparisons to Bills' wide receiver Gabe Davis, and picking up offers from Ball State, Ohio, Jacksonville State, Tennessee State, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Colorado State, Minnesota, UNLV, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Michigan State, Houston, West Virginia, Tennessee Tech, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Syracuse, Auburn, Kansas State, Pitt, Oklahoma, and Colorado, during or after his senior year. It's important to note that Fitzgerald did not receive an offer from Vanderbilt in high school, so it is entirely possible that Chance is fufilling a childhood dream to play for his hometown team.
Madison, on the other hand, is not doing the same. Madison is a Virginia native who is set to head to New England to represent the UMass Minutemen.
Madison also saw minimal action as a Hokie, only appearing in four games in three years and recording 2 combined tackles, a tackle-for-loss, and a sack. Madison will now transfer to UMass, where he could potentially get more snaps. The Minutemen were ranked 124th in the country in sacks in 2024, only recording 16 sacks over the duration of the season.
