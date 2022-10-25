Skip to main content

2023 SG Aaron Clark Commits to Wake Forest

The 6-6, 182-pound prospect is Wake's first commitment in the 2023 class
Steve Forbes has landed his first commitment of the 2023 cycle, 3-star SG Aaron Clark out of Brewster Academy in New Jersey. Clark announced his decision during a livestream on Monday evening, choosing the Deacs over the Miami Hurricanes.

Clark is ranked as the No. 122 prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports. He’s listed at 6-6 and 182 pounds, can shoot it well from deep and is a solid passer. Clark is one of many talented players to come out of Brewster, the most recent entry on a list that includes Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren, former Wake Forest guard Isaiah Mucius and more.

During the livestream, Clark thanked his family, coaches, friends and teammates prior to announcing his commitment to Wake Forest.

