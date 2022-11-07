Skip to main content

ACC Basketball Preview: Team Breakdowns, Standings and Award Predictions

In honor of college basketball starting today

Today is the day! College basketball is back and the 2022-23 season is shaping up to be an exciting one. After a "down" year in the ACC where three teams made the Elite Eight, the league appears to be deeper this season. Here is my final standings predictions. Click on a team's name to read a detailed team breakdown and the reasoning for why I placed them where I did.

ACC Final Standings Predictions:

  1. Florida State
  2. North Carolina
  3. Virginia
  4. Duke
  5. Miami
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Wake Forest
  8. Virginia Tech
  9. Syracuse
  10. Pittsburgh
  11. Boston College
  12. NC State
  13. Clemson
  14. Louisville
  15. Georgia Tech

In comparison to the preseason media poll, I'm highest on Florida State (1 vs 5), Pittsburgh (10 vs 14), Boston College (11 vs 13) and Wake Forest (7 vs 9). I'm less bullish on Duke (4 vs 2), Clemson (13 vs 11), and NC State (12 vs 10).

Here are my award winners:

First Team

Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Isaiah Wong, Miami
Caleb Love, North Carolina
Dariq Whitehead, Duke
Caleb Mills, Florida State

Second Team

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
Jayden Gardner, Virginia
Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech
Nijel Pack, Miami
John Hugley, Pitt

Third Team

RJ Davis, North Carolina
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame
PJ Hall, Clemson
Terquavion Smith, NC State
Darius Maddox, Virginia Tech

Player of the Year

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse

Rookie of the Year

Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Most Improved Player

Jaylen Warley, Florida State

Sixth Man of the Year

Damari Monsanto, Wake Forest

Check back in on me in March!

