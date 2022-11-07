ACC Basketball Preview: Team Breakdowns, Standings and Award Predictions

Today is the day! College basketball is back and the 2022-23 season is shaping up to be an exciting one. After a "down" year in the ACC where three teams made the Elite Eight, the league appears to be deeper this season. Here is my final standings predictions. Click on a team's name to read a detailed team breakdown and the reasoning for why I placed them where I did.

ACC Final Standings Predictions:

In comparison to the preseason media poll, I'm highest on Florida State (1 vs 5), Pittsburgh (10 vs 14), Boston College (11 vs 13) and Wake Forest (7 vs 9). I'm less bullish on Duke (4 vs 2), Clemson (13 vs 11), and NC State (12 vs 10).

Here are my award winners:

First Team

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Isaiah Wong, Miami

Caleb Love, North Carolina

Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Caleb Mills, Florida State

Second Team

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

Jayden Gardner, Virginia

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech

Nijel Pack, Miami

John Hugley, Pitt

Third Team

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame

PJ Hall, Clemson

Terquavion Smith, NC State

Darius Maddox, Virginia Tech

Player of the Year

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse

Rookie of the Year

Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Most Improved Player

Jaylen Warley, Florida State

Sixth Man of the Year

Damari Monsanto, Wake Forest

Check back in on me in March!

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content