ACC Basketball Preview: Team Breakdowns, Standings and Award Predictions
Today is the day! College basketball is back and the 2022-23 season is shaping up to be an exciting one. After a "down" year in the ACC where three teams made the Elite Eight, the league appears to be deeper this season. Here is my final standings predictions. Click on a team's name to read a detailed team breakdown and the reasoning for why I placed them where I did.
ACC Final Standings Predictions:
- Florida State
- North Carolina
- Virginia
- Duke
- Miami
- Notre Dame
- Wake Forest
- Virginia Tech
- Syracuse
- Pittsburgh
- Boston College
- NC State
- Clemson
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
In comparison to the preseason media poll, I'm highest on Florida State (1 vs 5), Pittsburgh (10 vs 14), Boston College (11 vs 13) and Wake Forest (7 vs 9). I'm less bullish on Duke (4 vs 2), Clemson (13 vs 11), and NC State (12 vs 10).
Here are my award winners:
First Team
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Isaiah Wong, Miami
Caleb Love, North Carolina
Dariq Whitehead, Duke
Caleb Mills, Florida State
Second Team
Matthew Cleveland, Florida State
Jayden Gardner, Virginia
Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech
Nijel Pack, Miami
John Hugley, Pitt
Third Team
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame
PJ Hall, Clemson
Terquavion Smith, NC State
Darius Maddox, Virginia Tech
Recommended Articles
Player of the Year
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Defensive Player of the Year
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse
Rookie of the Year
Dariq Whitehead, Duke
Most Improved Player
Jaylen Warley, Florida State
Sixth Man of the Year
Damari Monsanto, Wake Forest
Check back in on me in March!
Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content