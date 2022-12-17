How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Rutgers Men's College Basketball
Gameday Info:
Matchup: Wake Forest (8-3) vs Rutgers (6-4)
Location: Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)
Tipoff: 12pm ET
Tickets: Rutgers Athletics
TV: Big Ten Network
Watch: LIVE STREAM
Broadcast Team: Jason Horowitz, Len Elmore
Spread: Rutgers -11.5
Moneyline: Wake Forest +475, Rutgers -800
Total: 134.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 20.1% chance to win
