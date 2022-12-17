How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Rutgers Men's College Basketball

Read our game preview and prediction here

Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (8-3) vs Rutgers (6-4)

Location: Jersey Mike's Arena (Piscataway, NJ)

Tipoff: 12pm ET

Tickets: Rutgers Athletics

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Jason Horowitz, Len Elmore

Spread: Rutgers -11.5

Moneyline: Wake Forest +475, Rutgers -800

Total: 134.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 20.1% chance to win

Wake Forest Basketball Content:

Wake Forest Basketball vs Rutgers: Preview and Prediction

Wake Forest Basketball vs Rutgers: 2015 Game Flashback

Carr drills buzzer beater, Wake Forest survives Appalachian State 67-66

Takeaways from Wake Forest's 67-66 victory vs Appalachian State

Key Stats from Wake Forest's 67-66 win over Appalachian State

Photo Gallery from Wake Forest's 67-66 win over Appalachian State

ACC Basketball Content:

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5

Four ACC teams highlight AP men's college basketball poll

NC State vs Furman: ACC Basketball Pick of the Day

Wake Forest Football Content:

Exclusive: 2024 quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski discusses his commitment to Wake Forest

Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker

What's next for Sam Hartman?

Wake Forest Football: Scholarship Update and Team Needs

Kobie Turner leads all Wake Forest defensive PFF Grades

Three-star OT Uber Ajongo commits to Wake Forest

Three-star linebacker Aiden Hall commits to Wake Forest

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content