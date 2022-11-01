Skip to main content

Live Updates: Wake Forest Basketball vs Winston-Salem State

Follow along with all the action from Game 1 at The Joel

Pregame Notes:

  • Wake Forest Starters
    • G Tyree Appleby
    • G Daivien Williamson
    • G Cam Hildreth
    • F Andrew Carr
    • F Matthew Marsh
  • Winston-Salem State Starters
    • G Jaylen Alston
    • G Isaac Parson
    • G Jonathan Hicklin
    • F DyQuavis Wilkins
    • F Jaylon Gibson
  • Wake Forest will be without transfer guard Jao Ituka tonight. He hurt his knee in a behind-closed-doors scrimmage against Ohio State.
  • G Tyree Appleby, F Zach Keller, F Bobi Klintman, F Davion Bradford and F Andrew Carr are all set to make their debuts with the Demon Deacons.

