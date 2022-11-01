Live Updates: Wake Forest Basketball vs Winston-Salem State
Follow along with all the action from Game 1 at The Joel
Pregame Notes:
- Wake Forest Starters
- G Tyree Appleby
- G Daivien Williamson
- G Cam Hildreth
- F Andrew Carr
- F Matthew Marsh
- Winston-Salem State Starters
- G Jaylen Alston
- G Isaac Parson
- G Jonathan Hicklin
- F DyQuavis Wilkins
- F Jaylon Gibson
- Wake Forest will be without transfer guard Jao Ituka tonight. He hurt his knee in a behind-closed-doors scrimmage against Ohio State.
- G Tyree Appleby, F Zach Keller, F Bobi Klintman, F Davion Bradford and F Andrew Carr are all set to make their debuts with the Demon Deacons.