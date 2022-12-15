Skip to main content

Photo Gallery from Wake Forest's 67-66 win over Appalachian State

Staff photographer Evan Harris captured key moments from the Deacons' victory

Andrew Carr winds up a buzzer-beater shot

DSC_7562

It's up...

DSC_7563

And it's good!

DSC_7574

Cameron Hildreth drives to the bucket

DSC_7522

Tyree Appleby surveys the court

Recommended Articles

DSC_6845

Appleby lays in a touch shot

DSC_7499

Matthew Marsh looks over the court

DSC_7514

Carr sits in the middle of the dogpile

DSC_7602

Hildreth and Kevin Dunn celebrate

DSC_7630

