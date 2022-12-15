Photo Gallery from Wake Forest's 67-66 win over Appalachian State
Staff photographer Evan Harris captured key moments from the Deacons' victory
Andrew Carr winds up a buzzer-beater shot
It's up...
And it's good!
Cameron Hildreth drives to the bucket
Tyree Appleby surveys the court
Appleby lays in a touch shot
Matthew Marsh looks over the court
Carr sits in the middle of the dogpile
Hildreth and Kevin Dunn celebrate
