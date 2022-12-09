Wake Forest vs LSU: Ten facts to know

Last season, LSU defeated Wake Forest 75-61 in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic. But, with a new coach for the Tigers and different lineups for either side, the result of the game is unclear.

Read below for five facts about each team.

Wake Forest

Cameron Hildreth is the only player in the ACC to record a triple-double so far this season (14 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists vs Hampton on Nov. 26) Both Tyree Appleby (87.0%) and Daivien Williamson (86.4%) are top five in the ACC in free throw percentage Wake Forest is second in the ACC in defensive rebounds per game (28.1) Damari Monsanto is 44th in the nation in percentage of shots taken, a KenPom metric tracking the percentage of a team’s shots taken while the player is on the court. Monsanto shoots the ball on 32.3% of the possessions when he is on the court. Since Steve Forbes became head coach in Nov. 2020, Wake Forest is 3-4 on neutral courts

LSU

In LSU’s 61-52 win over Arkansas State back on Nov. 12, only three Tigers (Adam Miller, Justice Hill and KJ Williams) made a field goal The Tigers led the nation in shot-clock violations forced last season (38). They are at six through eight games so far this season KJ Williams is tied for third among active SEC players in career double-doubles (29) Adam Miller is one of 35 players in the nation averaging 3.1 threes or more made per game The Tigers are 56-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season when opponents shoot under 40% from the field

