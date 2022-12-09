Skip to main content

Wake Forest vs LSU: Ten facts to know

Only three Tigers made a field goal in LSU's November win over Arkansas State

Last season, LSU defeated Wake Forest 75-61 in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic. But, with a new coach for the Tigers and different lineups for either side, the result of the game is unclear.

Read below for five facts about each team.

Wake Forest

Recommended Articles

  1. Cameron Hildreth is the only player in the ACC to record a triple-double so far this season (14 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists vs Hampton on Nov. 26)
  2. Both Tyree Appleby (87.0%) and Daivien Williamson (86.4%) are top five in the ACC in free throw percentage
  3. Wake Forest is second in the ACC in defensive rebounds per game (28.1)
  4. Damari Monsanto is 44th in the nation in percentage of shots taken, a KenPom metric tracking the percentage of a team’s shots taken while the player is on the court. Monsanto shoots the ball on 32.3% of the possessions when he is on the court.
  5. Since Steve Forbes became head coach in Nov. 2020, Wake Forest is 3-4 on neutral courts

READ: Behind Enemy Lines - Q&A with LSU Basketball Writer

LSU

  1. In LSU’s 61-52 win over Arkansas State back on Nov. 12, only three Tigers (Adam Miller, Justice Hill and KJ Williams) made a field goal
  2. The Tigers led the nation in shot-clock violations forced last season (38). They are at six through eight games so far this season
  3. KJ Williams is tied for third among active SEC players in career double-doubles (29)
  4. Adam Miller is one of 35 players in the nation averaging 3.1 threes or more made per game
  5. The Tigers are 56-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season when opponents shoot under 40% from the field 

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

USATSI_19547683
Basketball

Wake Forest vs LSU: Ten facts to know

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19547877
Basketball

Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with LSU Basketball Writer

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19471039 (1)
Football

Wake Forest Football: Sam Hartman notches team's highest season offensive PFF Grade

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19422858
Football

Wake Forest Football: Running back room update

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_9763886
Basketball

Series History: Wake Forest Basketball vs LSU

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19470159
Football

Wake Forest running back Quinton Cooley to enter transfer portal

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19282221
Football

What's next for Sam Hartman?

By Essex Thayer
IMG_6176
Football

Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker

By Essex Thayer and Ben Conroy
USATSI_19497311
Basketball

ACC Men's Basketball Schedule and Games to Watch: Week of 12/5

By Christian Odjakjian