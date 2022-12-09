Wake Forest vs LSU: Ten facts to know
Only three Tigers made a field goal in LSU's November win over Arkansas State
Last season, LSU defeated Wake Forest 75-61 in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic. But, with a new coach for the Tigers and different lineups for either side, the result of the game is unclear.
Read below for five facts about each team.
Wake Forest
- Cameron Hildreth is the only player in the ACC to record a triple-double so far this season (14 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists vs Hampton on Nov. 26)
- Both Tyree Appleby (87.0%) and Daivien Williamson (86.4%) are top five in the ACC in free throw percentage
- Wake Forest is second in the ACC in defensive rebounds per game (28.1)
- Damari Monsanto is 44th in the nation in percentage of shots taken, a KenPom metric tracking the percentage of a team’s shots taken while the player is on the court. Monsanto shoots the ball on 32.3% of the possessions when he is on the court.
- Since Steve Forbes became head coach in Nov. 2020, Wake Forest is 3-4 on neutral courts
LSU
- In LSU’s 61-52 win over Arkansas State back on Nov. 12, only three Tigers (Adam Miller, Justice Hill and KJ Williams) made a field goal
- The Tigers led the nation in shot-clock violations forced last season (38). They are at six through eight games so far this season
- KJ Williams is tied for third among active SEC players in career double-doubles (29)
- Adam Miller is one of 35 players in the nation averaging 3.1 threes or more made per game
- The Tigers are 56-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season when opponents shoot under 40% from the field
