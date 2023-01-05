Skip to main content
NC A&T linebacker Jacob Roberts commits to Wake Forest

The rising senior notched 72 tackles in 2022

NC A&T linebacker Jacob Roberts became the first member of Wake Forest football's 2023 transfer class Thursday.

Roberts played in all 11 games for the Aggies in 2022, recording 72 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. In pass coverage, he knocked down five passes and added two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

In his three season career with NC A&T, Roberts notched 218 total tackles, 29.5 TFLs, 9.5 sacks and five interceptions.

Before his college career, Roberts was a two-star recruit from Charlotte, and held offers from NC A&T and Morgan State.

