ProDeacs - NFL Preseason Update

Halfway through the NFL preseason, plenty of #ProDeacs have taken advantage of their opportunities. Let’s catch up on the highlights:

WR Alex Bachman - New York Giants

Bachman posted a monster 11 catch, 121 yard, 2 TD performance, on Monday Night, including a game winning score in the final minute. The performance prompted a huge shoutout from the official NFL twitter account. And how about the “Griddy” dance Bachman hit after his first trip to the end zone!

WR Greg Dortch - Arizona Cardinals

After short stays with a handful of different teams, it appears that Dortch has finally found a home in Arizona. Wake Forest fans know that this guy has been a bonafide playmaker, and he continues to be electric with the ball in his hands. Dortch has a chance to be the starting punt returner for the Cardinals this season.

As a receiver, Dortch has impressed with 8 catches for 100 yards through two games. Check out this acrobatic grab:

And this nifty move in space:

WR Kendall Hinton - Denver Broncos

Hinton didn’t haul in any of his four targets in Denver’s Week 2 game, but he snagged a 24 yard touchdown back on Aug. 14. He finished that game with three receptions for 53 yards.

Kendall has maintained legend status with the Broncos fans ever since his QB spot start for the COVID-ridden team back in November 2020. Check out the caption on this clip - and the great catch of course.

He’s also received high praise from the Broncos new signal caller, Russell Wilson:

DE Carlos “Boogie” Basham - Buffalo Bills

Boogie isn’t competing for a roster spot, but you wouldn’t be able to tell from the clip below:

Bulldozed.

OL Zach Tom - Green Bay Packers

The 4th round pick landed in a great spot, and has performed well so far for his new team. This early success was alluded to in this confusing yet hilarious tweet:

LB Luke Masterson - Las Vegas Raiders

The undrafted free agent has been fantastic, notching fifteen tackles through three games played. The 5’10” linebacker has been a pleasant surprise for the Raiders in preseason camp, and is pushing hard to secure a roster spot.

QB John Wolford - Los Angeles Rams

Wolford got the nod at QB for the Rams against the Texans, completing 14 of 22 attempts for 142 yards in the first half. He remains the frontrunner for backup duties behind Matthew Stafford.

K Nick Sciba - Pittsburgh Steelers

Sciba was cut by Pittsburgh yesterday. It was a longshot for him to dethrone the established kicker on the Steelers - Chris Boswell - who is signed through 2026. Sciba didn't miss a kick through two preseason games. Is anyone surprised? He nailed two chip shots (21 and 38 yarders), and knocked through all three of his PAT attempts. For what it's worth, Boswell missed his lone field goal attempt of the preseason (a 53-yarder).