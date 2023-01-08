Oklahoma lands Wake Forest DE Rondell Bothroyd in the transfer portal

READ: Wake Forest Football Transfer Portal Tracker

DE Rondell Bothroyd is the latest Demon Deacon to find a new home in the transfer portal, announcing his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners on Twitter Sunday night.

Bothroyd entered the portal on Dec. 26, just a few days after Wake Forest's Gasparilla Bowl victory over Missouri. He was a force off the edge this season for the Deacs, finishing the year with 15 solo tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three passes defensed. He ended the year on a high note, notching two solo tackles and a sack in Wake's bowl victory.

Over his five-year career at Wake Forest, Bothroyd totaled 136 tackles, 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He will look to make an impression with the Sooners next season before heading to the next level in the 2024 NFL Draft.