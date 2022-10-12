Wake Forest Football: The Emergence of Jahmal Banks

Prior to the 2022 season, I had sophomore wide receiver Jahmal Banks as one of my potential breakout players — and so far he's proven himself worthy of that distinction. Entering the season fifth on the depth chart, the expectation was that he would be involved, but he's taken an even bigger leap than anticipated.

2021 Stats: 5 receptions, 98 yards

2022 Stats: 20 receptions, 306 yards, 5 touchdowns (15.3 YPC)

In a receiver room already loaded with talent, Banks has been a dynamic playmaker rotating in with Donavon Greene and A.T. Perry. Banks’ five receiving touchdowns are tied for the most in the ACC with North Carolina’s Josh Downs, Clemson’s Beaux Collins and Boston College’s Zay Flowers.

Banks has put himself in elite company as a red zone threat. His 6-4, 208 pound build allows him to make contested catches and come down with jump balls. He was the star of the Clemson game offensively, hauling in six catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Banks leads the team in receiving touchdowns and has become one of Sam Hartman’s favorite targets. Having notched 306 yards and 5 touchdowns halfway through the season, Banks is on pace for 40 receptions, 612 yards, and 10 touchdowns by the end of 2022.

Wide receivers coach Kevin Higgins has a deep receiving corps featuring A.T. Perry, Donavon Greene, Taylor Morin, Ke’Shawn Williams, and Banks. All of these guys have been with the program since 2020 or earlier. Banks technically backs up Perry, but head coach Dave Clawson has said multiple times that he has equal confidence in every player in the unit to make a significant impact. In the Clemson game, for example, Banks was tied with Donavon Greene in total snaps played (48) and trailed Perry by just five snaps.

Keep an eye on Banks, as he has the talent to be a household name by the end of his Wake Forest career.

