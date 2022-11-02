Wake Forest comes in at No. 21 in initial CFP rankings

After their 48-21 loss to Louisville on Saturday, Wake Forest came in at No. 21 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. Below is the full poll.

Nov. 1 CFP Poll:

1. Tennessee (8-0)

2. Ohio State (8-0)

3. Georgia (8-0

4. Clemson (8-0)

5. Michigan (8-0)

6. Alabama (7-1)

7. TCU (8-0)

8. Oregon (7-1)

9. USC (7-1)

10. LSU (6-2)

11. Ole Miss (8-1)

12. UCLA (7-1)

13. Kansas State (6-2)

14. Utah (6-2)

15. Penn State (6-2)

16. Illinois (7-1)

17. North Carolina (7-1)

18. Oklahoma State (6-2)

19. Tulane (7-1)

20. Syracuse (6-2)

21. Wake Forest (6-1)

22. NC State (6-2)

23. Oregon State (6-2)

24. Texas (5-3)

25. UCF (6-2)

Biggest Riser from AP to CFP: LSU (up 5)

Biggest Fallers from AP to CFP: Utah, Illinois and Liberty (down 2)

As with the AP, five schools from the ACC sit in the Top 25 for the CFP rankings. Clemson rose one spot into the playoff. North Carolina stayed put at No. 17. Syracuse jumped two spots over Wake Forest and NC State, both of whom fell a rank.

Next up for the No. 21 Demon Deacons is the team who sits right below them, No. 22 NC State. Kickoff is set for 8pm on ACC Network.

