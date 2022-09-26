Wake Forest Football: Florida State Cancels Class

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the coming days, so Florida State has announced plans to shut down their campus this week.

This announcement comes just days ahead of the scheduled matchup between No. 22 Wake Forest and No. 23 Florida State in Tallahassee on Saturday. The decision to shut down campus is an interesting development, considering the statement released by the Florida State athletic department from a few hours ago, assuring the game would go on as scheduled.

In the first ranked matchup between these two schools since Sep. of 2008, Florida State would surely love to play this one in front of their home crowd. The ACC will likely involve themselves in this matter as well.

There is also a possibility for a schedule shift. Wake Forest and Boston College are scheduled to play on Oct. 22nd, and they both have a bye on Oct. 15th. If that contest is pushed back to the 15th, Wake’s game vs FSU could be moved to the 22nd, which is currently an open week for the Seminoles.

This story is still developing– we will keep you updated with the latest news throughout the week. For now, the Deacs take on the Seminoles on Saturday at 3:30 ET.

