Wake Forest Football: Q&A with Florida State Football Writer

Dustin Lewis from , the Seminoles' Fan Nation site, answered our questions in preparation for Saturday's tilt between Florida State and Wake Forest.

Through four games, what has surprised you the most about how Florida State has played?

"I would say the level of maturity and fight that the Seminoles have displayed. They had every right to lose two weeks ago at Louisville when quarterback Jordan Travis and top pass-rusher Jared Verse went down with injuries in the first half. Despite trailing at the break, FSU outscored the Cardinals 21-10 in the final 30 minutes to pull out the win with a backup quarterback and depleted defense.

That carried into last weekend when Florida State didn’t overlook an average Boston College team ahead of this stretch against Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson. The Seminoles handled their business and got the starters out of the game relatively early.

They know how to respond to adversity and that should be a useful trait against a talented Wake Forest team."



How has the team and the greater university community handled the hurricane situation?

"The university canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday and closed for business on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, the team practiced as normal to continue preparations for the Demon Deacons. Based on the projected path of the storm, the administration has been confident for nearly a week that Florida State would be able to safely host Wake Forest.



That will be the case on Saturday afternoon in what projects to be a beautiful day in Tallahassee. The majority of students remained in the city due to the hurricane missing the northwest portion of the state. The university is also offering free tickets to displaced residents which means Doak Campbell Stadium should be rocking by kickoff."

Has the 4-0 start changed the fan base’s opinion on head coach Mike Norvell after starting 8-13 prior to this season?

"Everyone knew from the beginning of head coach Mike Norvell’s tenure in 2020 that he would need time to flip a roster that was in rough shape after the debacles of Willie Taggart and final years of Jimbo Fisher. Patience began to grow thin last year after the 0-4 start but a 5-3 finish removed some of the heat.



The undefeated start this season and, in particular, the way that the Seminoles have done it has sold a lot of the fanbase on the process. The team is as bought in as ever before on Norvell’s message and it is paying off on the field.



There’s more optimism around Florida State football right now than in the last five years."

What will FSU need to do this season for it to be considered a successful one in Tallahassee?

"Coming into the year, the goal was for Florida State to win six to eight games and return to the postseason for the first time since 2019. The Seminoles are well on their way to completing that task after winning their first four games and now this year has a chance to be special for Mike Norvell and his team. This three-game stretch [vs Wake Forest, @ NC State, vs Clemson] will define the season.

In three weeks, we’ll know if Florida State is simply a bowl team or a contender to win the ACC."

Who would you say is Florida State’s most indispensable player?

"That’s easy, it’s got to be redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis. I’m sure you’d say the same for Sam Hartman in regard to Wake Forest. Travis is the engine that drives Florida State’s offense. He’s been a playmaker on the ground over the past few years but has taken a step forward with his development as a passer in 2022. It’s been exciting to watch his progress on the field when you consider the type of player that he was four years ago.



The Seminoles survived Louisville without him in the second half but they’ll need another career performance from Travis against the Demon Deacons."

How much has Jordan Travis improved this year?

"Travis is the second-ranked starting quarterback in the Power Five in the country according to Pro Football Focus. He’s completed 65.9% of his passes for 945 yards with five touchdowns to one interception. That’s more than a 10% jump in completion percentage from his first season as Florida State’s starter in 2019. His 5:1 touchdown to interception ratio doubles what he recorded last year.



The most impressive part about it is how Travis has worked to become a capable passer rather than just a productive scramble. Through four games, he’s only recorded 48 yards and one touchdown on the ground on the stat sheet. That’s because Travis is using his legs to make plays outside of the pocket and in the passing game rather than tucking to run."

Needing a first down, which running back is more reliable for the Noles – Trey Benson or Treshaun Ward?

"They both are more than capable along with redshirt sophomore Lawrance Toafili. Treshaun Ward has remained the most consistent performer in the rushing attack, but it feels like Trey Benson is hitting his stride after two straight games where he broke 70+ yards on the ground.



Ward is more of a shifty runner who possesses a lethal spin move and sneaky toughness. Benson is physical and he’s forced one of the highest missed tackle rates out of any running back in the country plus he’s got breakaway speed. Toafili is more of a mix of the two who can contribute in the running game and out of the backfield. You might see him get goal-line reps as well.



It’s truly a by-committee unit and Florida State will roll with the hot hand when the time comes."

Seeing how Hartman and Wake Forest played against Clemson, how do you think the FSU defense will fare against the slow mesh RPO?

"Florida State’s defense bounced back against Boston College, but Wake Forest is a much more capable team on offense. Sam Hartman is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and the defense will have their hands full while trying to contain him and a talented group of wide receivers.



We aren’t quite sure if starting defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and defensive end Jared Verse will be able to suit up on Saturday. They are the Seminoles’ top two defensive linemen on the roster and it would be a big blow to play without them once again. Regardless, the team has a couple of capable backups that should be able to fill in without much of a drop-off.



The two keys for me are Florida State’s ability to put pressure on Hartman with its front seven and the performance of the defensive backfield. If the Seminoles can consistently get to Hartman while limiting big plays, it increases their chances to come out with a win."



Score Prediction

"Looking at this game on paper, I see this one turning into a shoot-out between Florida State and Wake Forest. I have the Seminoles making a big play on defense late in the fourth quarter to advance to 5-0 with a 38-35 victory over the Demon Deacons.



Regardless, this should be a close contest in Tallahassee between two of the best teams in the conference."

