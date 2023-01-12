Wake Forest lands Tennessee wide receiver Walker Merrill in transfer portal

Check out our transfer portal tracker here.

Walker Merrill, a rising junior wide receiver from the University of Tennessee, committed to Wake Forest through the transfer portal Thursday, per an announcement on the team's Twitter account.

This past season, Merrill caught eight passes with the Volunteers for 116 yards and three touchdowns. He also had five receptions as a true freshman in 2021.

Merrill's Pro Football Focus receiving grade was 73.9, fourth-best on the team. He also was also second for the Vols in drop grade, only failing to catch one pass all season.

According to PFF, Merrill appears to more of an outside receiver. Of his 31 snaps in 2022, only one came in the slot.

A former high-four-star recruit (.897 per 247Sports), Merrill was rated as a consensus top 10 player from the state of Tennessee. He held offers out of high school from top-tier programs such as Auburn, LSU, Penn State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M. Merrill also held an offer from Wake Forest.

Merrill has two remaining years of eligibility, and will replace the WR role left by A.T. Perry declaring for the NFL Draft.

