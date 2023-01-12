Skip to main content
Wake Forest lands Tennessee wide receiver Walker Merrill in transfer portal

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest lands Tennessee wide receiver Walker Merrill in transfer portal

Walker, a former four-star recruit, has two remaining years of eligibility

Check out our transfer portal tracker here.

Walker Merrill, a rising junior wide receiver from the University of Tennessee, committed to Wake Forest through the transfer portal Thursday, per an announcement on the team's Twitter account. 

This past season, Merrill caught eight passes with the Volunteers for 116 yards and three touchdowns. He also had five receptions as a true freshman in 2021.

Merrill's Pro Football Focus receiving grade was 73.9, fourth-best on the team. He also was also second for the Vols in drop grade, only failing to catch one pass all season.

Recommended Articles

According to PFF, Merrill appears to more of an outside receiver. Of his 31 snaps in 2022, only one came in the slot.

A former high-four-star recruit (.897 per 247Sports), Merrill was rated as a consensus top 10 player from the state of Tennessee. He held offers out of high school from top-tier programs such as Auburn, LSU, Penn State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M. Merrill also held an offer from Wake Forest.

Merrill has two remaining years of eligibility, and will replace the WR role left by A.T. Perry declaring for the NFL Draft.

This is a developing story.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

USATSI_19511891
Football

Wake Forest lands Tennessee wide receiver Walker Merrill in transfer portal

By Essex Thayer
DSC_2360
Basketball

Red-hot shooting lifts Wake Forest over Florida State

By Ben Conroy
DSC_2178
Basketball

Wake Forest defeats Florida State 90-75

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19533928
Basketball

Baba Miller: Florida State's Mystery Freshman

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19741719
Basketball

How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Florida State Men's College Basketball

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19743282
Basketball

Wake Forest vs Florida State: Preview and Prediction

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19495575
Basketball

Keys to the Game: Wake Forest Basketball vs Florida State

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19743402
Basketball

Virginia vs North Carolina: Preview and Prediction - ACC Basketball Pick of the Day

By Jack Smartt
IMG_6176
Football

Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker

By Essex Thayer and Ben Conroy