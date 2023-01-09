Skip to main content
Wake Forest offensive lineman Thomas Grippo commits to Lafayette

Thomas Grippo

The third-year redshirt freshman played in four games this season on special teams

After entering the transfer portal on Nov. 30, offensive lineman Thomas Grippo announced his new school, Lafayette, on his Twitter page this morning.

Grippo also held offers from Murray State, Elon, Albany, Stony Brook and Eastern Kentucky.

A third-year redshirt freshman this past year, Grippo was not listed on this season’s two-deep depth chart. But, with significant turnover on the offensive line, he was expected to make a push for playing time next season. 

After not playing in 2020, Grippo saw the field in four games in 2021, including 20 special-teams snaps against Duke. This year, Grippo also played in four games.

Grippo will have three remaining years of eligibility with the Leopards.

