Wake Forest quarterback Brett Griffis commits to James Madison

Less than three weeks after entering his name in the transfer portal, freshman quarterback Brett Griffis announced his new home, James Madison University, Sunday night.

Griffis also held offers from Colorado, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion and Kent State.

As the fourth-string quarterback for Wake Forest, Griffis did not see any time on the field this season. But, according to members of the coaching staff, he was incredibly valuable to the Deacs on the scout team.

In his senior season at Broad Run High School (VA), Griffis led the team to a region championship with 3,053 passing yards, 1,117 rushing and 52 combined touchdowns.

With Todd Centeio set to depart James Madison, Griffis will have the opportunity to step right in and fight for the starting job. Redshirt freshman Billy Atkins is the quarterback listed second on the depth chart, per Our Lads.

Griffis joins the Dukes with four remaining years of eligibility.

