Skip to main content

Wake Forest quarterback Brett Griffis commits to James Madison

The brother of imminent starter Mitch Griffis entered the transfer portal on Nov. 28

Less than three weeks after entering his name in the transfer portal, freshman quarterback Brett Griffis announced his new home, James Madison University, Sunday night.

Griffis also held offers from Colorado, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion and Kent State.

As the fourth-string quarterback for Wake Forest, Griffis did not see any time on the field this season. But, according to members of the coaching staff, he was incredibly valuable to the Deacs on the scout team. 

Recommended Articles

READ: Wake Forest Football Transfer Portal Tracker

In his senior season at Broad Run High School (VA), Griffis led the team to a region championship with 3,053 passing yards, 1,117 rushing and 52 combined touchdowns.

With Todd Centeio set to depart James Madison, Griffis will have the opportunity to step right in and fight for the starting job. Redshirt freshman Billy Atkins is the quarterback listed second on the depth chart, per Our Lads.

Griffis joins the Dukes with four remaining years of eligibility.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content

FkTN10AWAAA_LhM
Football

Wake Forest quarterback Brett Griffis commits to James Madison

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19639740
Basketball

Wake Forest struggles with turnovers, falls to Rutgers 81-57

By Essex Thayer and Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19640239
Basketball

Key Stats from Wake Forest's 81-57 loss to Rutgers

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19577356
Basketball

Houston at Virginia: ACC Pick of the Day

By Jack Smartt
USATSI_19589296
Basketball

How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Rutgers Men's College Basketball

By Essex Thayer
USATSI_19609638
Basketball

Wake Forest Basketball vs Rutgers: Preview and Prediction

By Christian Odjakjian
USATSI_19203088
Football

Kobie Turner leads all Wake Forest defensive PFF Grades

By Ben Conroy
USATSI_19609635
Basketball

Wake Forest Basketball vs Rutgers: 2015 Game Flashback

By Ben Remis
DSC_7574
Basketball

Photo Gallery from Wake Forest's 67-66 win over Appalachian State

By Essex Thayer