Wake Forest running back Christian Turner enters transfer portal

Wake Forest running back Christian Turner entered the transfer portal Monday, becoming the fifth Wake Forest depth chart player to do so this offseason. Turner was a key contributor for the Deacs over the past two seasons, totaling 1,022 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

In 2022, Turner split carries for the Deacs with fellow starter Justice Ellison. This season was the most productive of his four-year college career — he totaled 516 yards, seven rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown on 128 carries (4.0 ypc). His best performance of the year came in the season opener against VMI, when he scampered for 100 yards and two scores on just 13 carries (7.7 ypc).

This is Turner’s second time entering the portal — he transferred to Wake Forest from Michigan prior to the 2021-2022 season. He participated in Wake Forest’s Senior Day against Syracuse in the penultimate game of the regular season and enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

With Turner departing, the landscape of the Wake running back room shifts. As it stands now, Quinton Cooley and Ellison will serve as the primary backs next season with players like Will Towns and Demond Claiborne occupying the other depth chart spots. Wake Forest will also have two three-star running backs joining the program as freshmen — David Egbe from Connecticut and Drew Pickett from Alabama.

