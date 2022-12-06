Skip to main content

Wake Forest running back Quinton Cooley to enter transfer portal

Cooley served as the tertiary back behind Christian Turner and Justice Ellison in 2022
The Wake Forest running back room took another major hit on Tuesday, as RB Quinton Cooley announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal following the Gasparilla Bowl against Missouri. At this time, Cooley still plans to suit up for the bowl matchup. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Cooley was efficient in a limited role this season, totaling 215 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 47 carries (4.6 ypc). His best game of the season came against Vanderbilt, where he rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Cooley is set to become the sixth depth chart player for Wake Forest to enter the transfer portal. With his departure, the picture at running back becomes less clear. As it stands now, Ellison will continue to serve as the primary back, while players like Demond Claiborne and Will Towns will battle it out for the secondary spot. Wake Forest also has two three-star recruits coming it at halfback — David Egbe out of Connecticut and Drew Pickett from Alabama. 

