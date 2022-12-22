Wake Forest transfer RB Quinton Cooley commits to Liberty

Wake Forest running back Quinton Cooley has found a new home in the transfer portal, announcing his commitment to the Liberty Flames football program in a tweet.

Cooley announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 6, just one day after fellow halfback Christian Turner did the same. As Wake Forest's tertiary back, Cooley rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 47 carries in 2022. He finishes his career as a Demon Deacon with 92 rushes, 371 yards and four scores over two seasons.

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson announced earlier in the week that Cooley would be available for the team's Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Missouri on Dec. 23. There has been no change in his status for the game at this point.

Cooley is the most recent Demon Deacon to find a new school in the portal, with QB Brett Griffis heading to James Madison and CB Gavin Holmes committing to Texas earlier today.

