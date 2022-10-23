Skip to main content

Wake Forest up to No. 10 in Week 9 AP Poll

The Demon Deacons rise into the top 10 after Saturday's win over Boston College

Wake Forest is ranked No. 10 in the nation following a 45-13 win over Boston College on Saturday afternoon. Click the links below for comprehensive coverage from yesterday's action.

The Deacs rise three spots, as they were ranked No. 13 last week. Wake is tied with Southern Cal at No. 10. Five ACC schools remain in the top 25.

Week 9 AP Poll:

  1. Georgia (7-0)
  2. Ohio State (7-0)
  3. Tennessee (7-0)
  4. Michigan (7-0) 
  5. Clemson (8-0)
  6. Alabama (7-1)
  7. TCU (7-0)
  8. Oregon (6-1)
  9. Oklahoma State (6-1)
  10. Wake Forest (6-0)
  11. USC (6-1)
  12. UCLA (6-1)
  13. Penn State (6-1)
  14. Utah (5-2)
  15. Ole Miss (7-1)
  16. Syracuse (6-1)
  17. Illinois (6-1)
  18. LSU (6-2)
  19. Kentucky (5-2)
  20. Cincinnati (6-1)
  21. North Carolina (6-1)
  22. Kansas State (5-2)
  23. Tulane (7-1)
  24. North Carolina State (5-2)
  25. South Carolina (5-2)

Wake Forest tied for being the biggest riser in this week's poll. Penn State also went up three spots.

Next up for the No. 10 Demon Deacons is a Saturday Oct. 29 road battle with Louisville (4-3). Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

