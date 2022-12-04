Wake Forest will play in Gasparilla Bowl vs Missouri

Wake Forest will travel to Tampa, FL to face off against Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23, per 247 Sports' Brad Crawford.

This is the seventh-straight bowl appearance for the Demon Deacons — the team has gone 4-2 in those games. This is Wake Forest’s first-ever appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Here’s how Wake Forest fared in their previous six consecutive bowl matchups:

2016- Military Bowl; 34-26 win over Temple

2017- Belk Bowl; 55-52 win over Texas A&M

2018- Birmingham Bowl; 37-34 win over Memphis

2019- Pinstripe Bowl; 27-21 loss to Michigan State

2020- Duke’s Mayo Bowl; 42-28 loss to Wisconsin

2021- Gator Bowl; 38-10 win over Rutgers

The Tigers finished the season with a 6-6 record after losing four of their first six games. Their quality wins came against South Carolina and Arkansas, and they nearly defeated Georgia in a 26-22 gut-check game for the Bulldogs. Missouri also lost to Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Kansas State and Florida.

Wake Forest and Missouri have never played each other.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 ET on Dec. 23 and will be televised on ESPN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

