Wake Forest's A.T. Perry, Dion Bergan Jr. declare for 2023 NFL Draft

Star wideout A.T. Perry and starting DL Dion Bergan Jr. have announced they'll be forgoing their remaining eligibility at Wake Forest and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The announcements for both players came via social media on Friday.

Perry finishes his Wake Forest career as one of the most dominant receivers in the school's history. Over four seasons, he totaled 171 catches for 2,662 yards and 28 touchdowns. He had 81 catches for 1,096 yards and 11 scores in 2022, including a 119-yard, three-touchdown performance against Syracuse in his final home game as a Demon Deacon.

Bergan was a key piece of the defensive line this season, finishing the year with 18 total tackles (5 solo). He finishes his career with 79 total tackles, two passes defensed and four sacks.

