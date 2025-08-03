Dr. Caryl Guth: 89 Years of Wake Forest Legacy
“Caryl was the true embodiment of the Pro Humanitate spirit and what it meant to be a Wake Forster”- Women’s Basketball Head Coach Megan Gebb
What does it take for a person to build such a reputation that their alma mater university’s motto becomes a complete representation of one’s character? For Dr. Caryl Guth, Pro Humanitate displays itself in the vast accomplishments and impactful interactions she has had with others.
“Caryl’s commitment to women’s athletics is truly unrivaled, and we will miss one of the best people I have come to know in my time at Wake Forest”- Women’s Basketball Head Coach Megan Gebb
Dr. Caryl Guth’s commitment to women’s athletics has made a lasting impact on players, coaches, and the entire Wake Forest community. Dr. Guth implemented multiple scholarships for various women’s sports, creating more opportunities for the program to grow. In honor of this great service, the women’s basketball clubhouse was coined the Dr. Caryl Guth Women's Basketball Clubhouse.
“Caryl had an adventurous spirit — she traveled the world and even went bungee jumping in New Zealand for her 80th birthday!”- WFU Sports HOF Inductee Dianne Dailey
Wherever Dr. Guth went, joy followed. Her life was full. Because of Dr. Caryl Guth, Wake Forest University is a better place. The hearts of all Demon Deacon nation extend to all grieving the loss of Dr. Guth. To those intending to give memorial gifts in honor of Dr. Guth, please contact Paul Kennedy (kennedpj@wfu.edu / 336-758-3875).