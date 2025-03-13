Washington State Sends 4 Track Athletes To NCAA Indoor Championships
The 2025 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships begin this weekend at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Four athletes will represent the Washington State Cougars throughout the weekend.
Junior sprinter Mason Lawyer will be competing in both the 60m and 200m events. Freshman Evans Kuruiis in the field for the 5000m. Redshirt senior Micaela De Mello is participating in the 60m Hurdles. Meanwhile sophomore and WSU record holder Tatum Moku will compete in the pole vault.
Initial WSU Events Schedule
Women's Pole Vault - Friday, March 14 - 11 a.m. PT
Women's 60m Hurdle Semifinal - 1:30 p.m. PT
Men's 60m Sprint Semifinal - 4:18 p.m. PT
Men's 200m Sprint Semifinal - 5:32 p.m. PT
Men's 5000m Final - 5:12 p.m. PT
Cougar fans can follow live results from the meet here or watch a live stream of the meet on ESPN+.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
OT Esa Pole Reflects on NFL Pro Day, Looks Ahead to Draft Process
Washington State Falls To San Francisco in WCC Quarterfinal
Washington State WBB Fall Flat in Second Half, Lose WCC Semifinal To Portland
QB Zevi Eckhaus Emphasizes Unity, Togetherness For New-Look Cougars Offense