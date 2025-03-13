Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Sends 4 Track Athletes To NCAA Indoor Championships

Joe Londergan

Jan 4, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; A general view of a Washington State Cougars logo at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; A general view of a Washington State Cougars logo at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The 2025 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships begin this weekend at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Four athletes will represent the Washington State Cougars throughout the weekend.

Junior sprinter Mason Lawyer will be competing in both the 60m and 200m events. Freshman Evans Kuruiis in the field for the 5000m. Redshirt senior Micaela De Mello is participating in the 60m Hurdles. Meanwhile sophomore and WSU record holder Tatum Moku will compete in the pole vault.

Initial WSU Events Schedule

Women's Pole Vault - Friday, March 14 - 11 a.m. PT
Women's 60m Hurdle Semifinal - 1:30 p.m. PT

Men's 60m Sprint Semifinal - 4:18 p.m. PT
Men's 200m Sprint Semifinal - 5:32 p.m. PT
Men's 5000m Final - 5:12 p.m. PT

Cougar fans can follow live results from the meet here or watch a live stream of the meet on ESPN+.

Joe Londergan
