Washington State's Micaela De Mello Finishes Fourth At NCAA Indoor Championships

Joe Londergan

Washington State was represented by four athletes at the NCAA Track & Field Indoor Championships this weekend in Virginia. The highlight of the weekend for the Cougs was the performance of redshirt senior Micaela De Mello.

De Mello finished the 60m Hurdles final with a time of 8.02 seconds, good for fourth place in the event, but just shy of her personal best of 8.0 seconds. The Brazil native also earned First-Team All-America honors with her performance.

"I can't help but be proud of how far I have come," De Mello said following the event, her first appearance at the NCAA Indoor championships.

De Mello be one of the Cougars' leaders as the outdoor season begins this Thursday at the Buc Scoring Meet in Spokane.

Joe Londergan
