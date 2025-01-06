Washington State Women's Tennis Picked To Finish Third In West Coast Conference
The West Coast Conference revealed the league's preseason poll for the upcoming spring women's tennis season, as well as the preseason All-Conference team on Monday.
The preseason poll and All-WCC preseason team were selected solely by a vote of the conference's nine head coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their own teams and student-athletes.
WSU received 48 points in the poll, giving them the third-most points behind San Diego and Pepperdine. Pepperdine have won the West Coast Conference Women’s Tennis Tournament Championship each of the last ten seasons.
The Cougs also saw junior Eva Alvarez Sande selected to the preseason All-Conference team. Sande was a 2024 All-Pac-12 Second-Team selection last season. The Cougs' top singles player posted a 17-11 overall singles record last season and was 17-10 in doubles with partner Elyse Tse. Sande reached the quarterfinals of the ITA Sectionals to close her fall campaign.
WSU's spring season begins on Saturday, January 11 against UC Davis.
WCC 2025 Women's Tennis Preseason Poll
1. Pepperdine - 64 points (8)
2. San Diego - 57 (1)
3. Washington State - 48
4. LMU - 42
5. Saint Mary's - 31
6. Portland - 30
7. Gonzaga - 22
8. Pacific - 15
T-8. Santa Clara - 15
2025 WCC Women's Tennis Preseason Team
Savannah Broadus, Pepperdine
Kailey Evans, San Diego
Claudia De Las Heras , San Diego
Stefania Rogozinska, LMU
Eva Alvarez Sande, Washington State
Vivian Yang, Pepperdine
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared During Bowl Season
Top 5 Touchdowns from the 2024 Washington State Football Season
Washington State WR Kyle Williams Earns All-America Nod From Phil Steele