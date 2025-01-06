Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Women's Tennis Picked To Finish Third In West Coast Conference

Joe Londergan

Jan 13, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars mascot looks on before a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars mascot looks on before a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The West Coast Conference revealed the league's preseason poll for the upcoming spring women's tennis season, as well as the preseason All-Conference team on Monday.

The preseason poll and All-WCC preseason team were selected solely by a vote of the conference's nine head coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their own teams and student-athletes.

WSU received 48 points in the poll, giving them the third-most points behind San Diego and Pepperdine. Pepperdine have won the West Coast Conference Women’s Tennis Tournament Championship each of the last ten seasons.

The Cougs also saw junior Eva Alvarez Sande selected to the preseason All-Conference team. Sande was a 2024 All-Pac-12 Second-Team selection last season. The Cougs' top singles player posted a 17-11 overall singles record last season and was 17-10 in doubles with partner Elyse Tse. Sande reached the quarterfinals of the ITA Sectionals to close her fall campaign.

WSU's spring season begins on Saturday, January 11 against UC Davis.

WCC 2025 Women's Tennis Preseason Poll
1. Pepperdine - 64 points (8)
2. San Diego - 57 (1)
3. Washington State - 48
4. LMU - 42
5. Saint Mary's - 31
6. Portland - 30
7. Gonzaga - 22
8. Pacific - 15
T-8. Santa Clara - 15

2025 WCC Women's Tennis Preseason Team
Savannah Broadus, Pepperdine
Kailey Evans, San Diego
Claudia De Las Heras , San Diego
Stefania Rogozinska, LMU
Eva Alvarez Sande, Washington State
Vivian Yang, Pepperdine

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared During Bowl Season

Top 5 Touchdowns from the 2024 Washington State Football Season

Washington State WR Kyle Williams Earns All-America Nod From Phil Steele

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Athletics