A Quick Look At Washington State's 2025 Baseball Schedule

Joe Londergan

Butch T. Cougar waves to Beavers fans before the game against Washington State at Reser Stadium at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Ncaa Football Washington State At Oregon State 545
Butch T. Cougar waves to Beavers fans before the game against Washington State at Reser Stadium at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Ncaa Football Washington State At Oregon State 545 / BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK
In 2025, the Washington State Cougars' baseball program will play their first season as members the Mountain West Conference. Nathan Choate's team announced all 54 of their regular season dates this week. After going 21-32 in 2024, WSU are still in search of their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010.

In addition to a full Mountain West Conference schedule, the Cougs will play several intriguing non-conference opponents in 2025. WSU opens the season with a four-game series at Arkansas, a program that has reached each of the last seven NCAA Tournaments and won the SEC in 2023. The Cougs will also take part in the Kleberg Bank College Classic in Corpus-Christi, Texas in late February, including games against Notre Dame and UCLA. Washington State will also play a four-game series against Iowa in Cleburne, Texas, starting February 27.

WSU will also play multiple dates against the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Seattle U Redhawks, scattered throughout the season. Their home opener is scheduled for March 7 against Seattle U.

Full Schedule With Start Times

@ Arkansas

February 14, 15, 16, 17

Kleberg Bank Collegiate Classic (Corpus Christi, Texas)

February 21: vs Notre Dame
February 22: vs UCLA
February 23: vs Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

@ Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

February 24

vs Iowa (in Cleburne, Texas)

February 27, February, March 1, March 2

vs Seattle U

March 7, 8, 9

@ Oregon State

Marh 11, March 12

@ Air Force

March 14, 15, 16

vs San Diego State

March 21, 22, 23

vs Gonzaga

March 25

@ Nevada

March 28, 29, 30

@ Gonzaga

April 1

vs San Jose State

April 4, 5, 6

vs San Francisco

April 7

@ New Mexico

April 11, 12, 13

vs Nevada

April 17, 18, 19

@ UC Davis

April 23

@ Fresno State

April 25, 26, 27

vs Gonzaga

April 29

vs Air Force

May 2, 3, 4

@ Seattle U

May 6

vs UNLV

May 9, 10, 11

@ Gonzaga

May 13

@ San Diego State

May 15 - May 17

Mountain West Tournament (Location TBD)

May 21 - May 24

NCAA Tournament

May 30 - June 1: Regionals
June 6 - June 8: Super Regionals
June 14-June 23: College World Series

