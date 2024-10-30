A Quick Look At Washington State's 2025 Baseball Schedule
In 2025, the Washington State Cougars' baseball program will play their first season as members the Mountain West Conference. Nathan Choate's team announced all 54 of their regular season dates this week. After going 21-32 in 2024, WSU are still in search of their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010.
In addition to a full Mountain West Conference schedule, the Cougs will play several intriguing non-conference opponents in 2025. WSU opens the season with a four-game series at Arkansas, a program that has reached each of the last seven NCAA Tournaments and won the SEC in 2023. The Cougs will also take part in the Kleberg Bank College Classic in Corpus-Christi, Texas in late February, including games against Notre Dame and UCLA. Washington State will also play a four-game series against Iowa in Cleburne, Texas, starting February 27.
WSU will also play multiple dates against the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Seattle U Redhawks, scattered throughout the season. Their home opener is scheduled for March 7 against Seattle U.
Full Schedule With Start Times
@ Arkansas
February 14, 15, 16, 17
Kleberg Bank Collegiate Classic (Corpus Christi, Texas)
February 21: vs Notre Dame
February 22: vs UCLA
February 23: vs Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
@ Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
February 24
vs Iowa (in Cleburne, Texas)
February 27, February, March 1, March 2
vs Seattle U
March 7, 8, 9
@ Oregon State
Marh 11, March 12
@ Air Force
March 14, 15, 16
vs San Diego State
March 21, 22, 23
vs Gonzaga
March 25
@ Nevada
March 28, 29, 30
@ Gonzaga
April 1
vs San Jose State
April 4, 5, 6
vs San Francisco
April 7
@ New Mexico
April 11, 12, 13
vs Nevada
April 17, 18, 19
@ UC Davis
April 23
@ Fresno State
April 25, 26, 27
vs Gonzaga
April 29
vs Air Force
May 2, 3, 4
@ Seattle U
May 6
vs UNLV
May 9, 10, 11
@ Gonzaga
May 13
@ San Diego State
May 15 - May 17
Mountain West Tournament (Location TBD)
May 21 - May 24
NCAA Tournament
May 30 - June 1: Regionals
June 6 - June 8: Super Regionals
June 14-June 23: College World Series
