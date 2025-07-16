MLB Draft: Toronto Blue Jays Select Washington State's Will Cresswell in Round 18
In the 18th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays selected Washington State Cougars catcher Will Cresswell on Monday. Cresswell was the 532nd overall selection of the event.
Creswell, a senior from Puyallup High School, hit .329 with 13 doubles and five home runs in 2025. He earned All-Mountain West Second Team honors for his efforts this season. Cresswell also led the team with 43 RBI and 10 multiple-RBI games, while his 19 runners thrown out caught stealing led the Mountain West. His time at WSU comes to a close with a career batting average of .249 in 132 games, plus 11 home runs and 66 RBI.
With his selection, Creswell becomes the first WSU catcher drafted since P.J. Jones in 2015. Creswell is also the first WSU player drafted by the Blue Jays since shortstop Cody Bartlett in 2011.
The Cougars finished the 2025 campaign with an overall record of 18-36 and a conference record of 11-19. WSU finished in last place in the MWC standings. Head coach Nathan Choate enters his third season as the Cougs' head coach in 2026 with a record of 35-68.