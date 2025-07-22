Pro Cougs: Kyle Manzardo Blasts Go-Ahead Homer in Monday Cleveland Guardians Win
Washington State alum Kyle Manzardo is putting forth another solid season for Major League Baseball's Cleveland Guardians. Having appeared in in 84 games as of Tuesday, Manzardo is second on the team in home runs with 16.
In Monday's Cleveland win over the Baltimore Orioles, Manzardo hit his latest home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, putting the Guardians up 6-5 in what ended up as a 10-5 victory for Cleveland.
Just over halfway through his second season as a Major League Baseball player, the designated hitter has blown his totals from last season out of the water, having first been called up to the Guardians late into the season.
The former Washington State Cougar has a .219 batting average with 38 RBIs, with 60 hits and 14 extra-base hits.
Cleveland have a record of 49-50 on the year heading into another matchup with Baltimore on Tuesday.
At WSU, the Idaho native was an All-American in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, he hit .365 with 72 hits, 11 home runs, 60 RBI, and 43 runs scored. Manzardo was a second-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft by Tampa Bay.