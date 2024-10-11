Pro Cougs: Kyle Manzardo Grabs First Career Postseason Hit For Guardians in ALDS Win
After making his Major League Baseball debut this season, former Washington State Cougar Kyle Manzardo continued his contributions to the Cleveland Guardians' successful season on Thursday.
Manzardo, the Guardians' designated hitter, secured his first career postseason hit as Cleveland hung on to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in the American League Divisional Series. Cleveland's win tied the series at 2-2.
At second in the batting order, Manzardo singled to right field in the top of the first inning. It was Manzardo's only hit of the game in three at-bats. Manzardo hit .234 in 145 at-bats this regular season.
The decisive fifth game of the series is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at 4:38 PM ET/1:38 PM PT in Cleveland on TBS.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Washington State Football Will Travel To Ole Miss in 2025
WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Previews Road Trip To Fresno State
Who Are the Sacramento State Hornets? Will they Join The Pac-12 Conference?
Week 7 - Washington State @ Fresno State: Preview, Storylines, Time, Date, Channel