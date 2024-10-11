Washington State Cougars On SI

Pro Cougs: Kyle Manzardo Grabs First Career Postseason Hit For Guardians in ALDS Win

Joe Londergan

Oct 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians first base Kyle Manzardo (9) hits a single in the first inning against the Detroit Pistons during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
After making his Major League Baseball debut this season, former Washington State Cougar Kyle Manzardo continued his contributions to the Cleveland Guardians' successful season on Thursday.

Manzardo, the Guardians' designated hitter, secured his first career postseason hit as Cleveland hung on to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in the American League Divisional Series. Cleveland's win tied the series at 2-2.

At second in the batting order, Manzardo singled to right field in the top of the first inning. It was Manzardo's only hit of the game in three at-bats. Manzardo hit .234 in 145 at-bats this regular season.

The decisive fifth game of the series is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at 4:38 PM ET/1:38 PM PT in Cleveland on TBS.

