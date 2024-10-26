Washington State Cougars On SI

Pro Cougs: Kyle Manzardo's Postseason Stats From First MLB Season

Joe Londergan

Oct 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo (9) hits a two-run home run during the third inning against the New York Yankees in game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Washington State Cougar Kyle Manzardo made his MLB debut this season with the Cleveland Guardians this season after three seasons in the minor leagues. As Cleveland's designated hitter, Manzardo made an impact with 34 hits in 53 regular season games.

In nine games this postseason, Manzardo went to bat 19 times. He accumulated six hits with one double and one home run, making for a postseason batting average of .316. He scored two runs with two RBIs, striking out four times.

Manzardo's lone home run of the postseason came in an extra-innings win over the New York Yankees, Cleveland's only win of the ALCS. Cleveland would lose that series 4-1.

The Idaho native spent three seasons at WSU before being selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

