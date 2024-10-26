Pro Cougs: Kyle Manzardo's Postseason Stats From First MLB Season
Former Washington State Cougar Kyle Manzardo made his MLB debut this season with the Cleveland Guardians this season after three seasons in the minor leagues. As Cleveland's designated hitter, Manzardo made an impact with 34 hits in 53 regular season games.
In nine games this postseason, Manzardo went to bat 19 times. He accumulated six hits with one double and one home run, making for a postseason batting average of .316. He scored two runs with two RBIs, striking out four times.
Manzardo's lone home run of the postseason came in an extra-innings win over the New York Yankees, Cleveland's only win of the ALCS. Cleveland would lose that series 4-1.
The Idaho native spent three seasons at WSU before being selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
More Reading Material From On SI
Week 9 - Washington State @ San Diego State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
Oregon State Will Play Washington State Twice in Football in 2025 Season
RECRUITING: Top-25 Illinois Safety Commits to Washington State's 2025 Class