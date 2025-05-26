Two Washington State Baseball Players Earn All-Mountain West Honors
Overall, it was a disappointing first season in the Mountain West Conference for the Washington State Cougars baseball program. However, two members of Nathan Choate's 2025 squad received honors from the MWC for their performances this season.
Redshirt outfielder Logan Johnstone earned first-team All-Conference honors. He hit .337 with team-17 doubles, nine home runs and 17 multiple-hit games. His 40 RBIs were second-most on the team this year. Johnstone is the first WSU outfielder to be a first-team all-conference selection since 2012.
Meanwhile, senior catcher Will Cresswell was a second-team selection. He hit .329 with 13 doubles and five home runs in 2025. Cresswell also led the team with 43 RBI and 10 multiple-RBI games, while his 19 runners thrown out caught stealing led the Mountain West.
The Cougars finished the 2025 campaign with an overall record of 18-36 and a conference record of 11-19. WSU finished in last place in the MWC standings.