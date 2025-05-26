Washington State Cougars On SI

Two Washington State Baseball Players Earn All-Mountain West Honors

Joe Londergan

Mar 7, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of the Mountain West logo on the baseline seen before the Conference tournament final between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Utah State Aggies at Thomas and Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of the Mountain West logo on the baseline seen before the Conference tournament final between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Utah State Aggies at Thomas and Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Overall, it was a disappointing first season in the Mountain West Conference for the Washington State Cougars baseball program. However, two members of Nathan Choate's 2025 squad received honors from the MWC for their performances this season.

Redshirt outfielder Logan Johnstone earned first-team All-Conference honors. He hit .337 with team-17 doubles, nine home runs and 17 multiple-hit games. His 40 RBIs were second-most on the team this year. Johnstone is the first WSU outfielder to be a first-team all-conference selection since 2012.

Meanwhile, senior catcher Will Cresswell was a second-team selection. He hit .329 with 13 doubles and five home runs in 2025. Cresswell also led the team with 43 RBI and 10 multiple-RBI games, while his 19 runners thrown out caught stealing led the Mountain West.

The Cougars finished the 2025 campaign with an overall record of 18-36 and a conference record of 11-19. WSU finished in last place in the MWC standings.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Baseball