Washington State Baseball Ends First Mountain West Season 18-36 Overall
Washington State baseball's second season under the direction of head coach Nathan Choate ended Saturday with the Cougs' fifth consecutive loss. This means the 2025 campaign will end for WSU with an overall record of 18-36.
In WSU's first season as a member of the Mountain West Conference, the Cougs also compiled a record of 11-19 in league play.
While WSU found a modicum of success at home with a record of 12-9 in that stretch, they struggled heavily on the road throughout the year. Choate's team went 3-23 on the road this year.
The 2025 campaign felt like a step backwards in some ways for the Cougs. After an overall record of 21-32 in 2024, WSU failed to meet that mark this year. Their road record was also worse after going 11-14 in that regard last season.
A total of 18 wins is WSU's lowest in a full season since 2019 when WSU went 11-42.
As a pitching staff, WSU finished the year with an ERA of 7.54 . In 2024, that number was better at 6.16. Offensively, the Cougs finished with a team batting average of .290 this season, an improvement from .270 last year.
WSU also finish the year in last place in the Mountain West out of the league's eight teams. Only the top six clubs compete in the Mountain West Conference baseball tournament. That tournament begins Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. PT in Mesa, Arizona.