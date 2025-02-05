Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Baseball Picked Third in Mountain West Conference Coaches Poll

Joe Londergan

Aug 31, 2019; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars mascot Butch poses for a picture during a football game against the New Mexico State Aggies in the first half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2019; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars mascot Butch poses for a picture during a football game against the New Mexico State Aggies in the first half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2025, the Washington State Cougars will play their first baseball season as a member of the Mountain West Conference. WSU are spending 2025 and 2026 in the league, as the Pac-12 continues their rebuild efforts for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The results of the league's preseason Coaches Poll were released on Wednesday, with head coach Nathan Choate's team picked to finish in third place.

The Cougars received a total of 30 points and one first-place vote from the league's eight head coaches. Fresno State were picked to win the league with six first-place votes.

In Choate's first season in Pullman in 2024, the Cougs finished with an overall record of 21-32. WSU begin the 2025 campaign on February 14 with a four-game series at #5 Arkansas.

2025 Mountain West Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Fresno State (6) - 43
2. Nevada - 35
3. Washington State (1) - 30
T4. UNLV (1) - 27
T4. New Mexico - 27
T4. San Diego State - 27
7. Air Force - 19
8. San Jose State - 16

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

A Quick Look At Washington State's 2025 Baseball Schedule

Pro Cougs: Kyle Manzardo's Postseason Stats From First MLB Season

2025 NFL Draft Profile: Washington State OT Esa Pole

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Baseball