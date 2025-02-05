Washington State Baseball Picked Third in Mountain West Conference Coaches Poll
In 2025, the Washington State Cougars will play their first baseball season as a member of the Mountain West Conference. WSU are spending 2025 and 2026 in the league, as the Pac-12 continues their rebuild efforts for the 2026-2027 academic year.
The results of the league's preseason Coaches Poll were released on Wednesday, with head coach Nathan Choate's team picked to finish in third place.
The Cougars received a total of 30 points and one first-place vote from the league's eight head coaches. Fresno State were picked to win the league with six first-place votes.
In Choate's first season in Pullman in 2024, the Cougs finished with an overall record of 21-32. WSU begin the 2025 campaign on February 14 with a four-game series at #5 Arkansas.
2025 Mountain West Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Fresno State (6) - 43
2. Nevada - 35
3. Washington State (1) - 30
T4. UNLV (1) - 27
T4. New Mexico - 27
T4. San Diego State - 27
7. Air Force - 19
8. San Jose State - 16
