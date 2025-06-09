Washington State Baseball Promotes Assistant Tommy Richards To Recruiting Coordinator
Washington State announced a shift within the baseball coaching staff over the weekend.
Assistant coach Tommy Richards was elevated from his role as an assistant coach to the position of recruiting coordinator as well as infield coach. Richards will enter his second season at WSU after joining Nathan Choate's staff last summer. The Cougars went 18-36 in 2025 and 11-19 in Mountain West Conference play.
Richards is a former Cougar player, who wore the crimson and gray from 2009 to 2012. He appeared in 155 career games as a player and helped WSU reach the NCAA tournament twice - something they have not done since 2010.
After Richards' playing days, he spent three seasons as a professional before beginning his coaching journey in the NAIA ranks and Division III ranks. Just prior to joining the staff at his alma mater, Richards spent three seasons as the head coach of Bushnell University in Eugene, Oregon. He took the fledgling program to the NAIA tournament for the first time in 2024 after winning 29 games and the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament.
"We are very excited to announce the promotion of Tommy Richards to the position of Recruiting Coordinator," Choate said in a statement. "There are few people who I have met who exemplify what it means to be a part of Cougar Baseball more than Coach Richards. His passion for Washington State University, Cougar Baseball and baseball in the Northwest is a perfect match for the position."