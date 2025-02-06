Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Outfielder Max Hartman Named Preseason All-Mountain West Selection

Joe Londergan

Nov 5, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; /Washington State Cougars mascot Butch T. Cougar takes a selfie with fans during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; /Washington State Cougars mascot Butch T. Cougar takes a selfie with fans during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington State Cougars begin their 2025 season on Friday, February 14 at #5 Arkansas. This year will mark their first of two seasons as an affiliate member of the Mountain West Conference.

Junior outfielder Max Hartman was the lone Cougar on the Mountain West's Preseason All-Conference team released Wednesday.

Hartman enjoyed a strong individual season in 2023, hitting .286 with 55 hits, 11 doubles, three home runs and 41 RBI as the Cougs' leadoff hitter. The Canadian also scored 32 runs and stole ten bases. He enters his third season with the program after earning CSC Academic All-District and a Pac-12 Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll nod last season.

The Cougs were also chosen to finish third in the Mountain West Coaches Poll released Wednesday. WSU enter Nathan Choate's second season as head coach.

2025 Preseason All-Mountain West Team

Chase Spencer - Air Force - Outfielder/Pitcher
Jack Anker - Fresno State - Pitcher
Victor Arreola - Fresno State - Pitcher
Murf Gray - Fresno State - Infield
Eddie Saldivar - Fresno State - Infield
Michael Ball - Nevada - Infield
Taylor Holder - Nevada - Outfield
Ethan O'Neal - Nevada - Pitcher
Will Asby - New Mexico - Outfield
Khalil Walker - New Mexico - Outfield
Finley Bates - San Diego State - Infield
Omar Serrano - San Diego State - Pitcher
Paul Myro IV - UNLV - Infield
Max Hartman - Washington State - Outfield

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

A Quick Look At Washington State's 2025 Baseball Schedule

Pro Cougs: Kyle Manzardo's Postseason Stats From First MLB Season

2025 NFL Draft Profile: Washington State OT Esa Pole

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Baseball