Washington State Outfielder Max Hartman Named Preseason All-Mountain West Selection
The Washington State Cougars begin their 2025 season on Friday, February 14 at #5 Arkansas. This year will mark their first of two seasons as an affiliate member of the Mountain West Conference.
Junior outfielder Max Hartman was the lone Cougar on the Mountain West's Preseason All-Conference team released Wednesday.
Hartman enjoyed a strong individual season in 2023, hitting .286 with 55 hits, 11 doubles, three home runs and 41 RBI as the Cougs' leadoff hitter. The Canadian also scored 32 runs and stole ten bases. He enters his third season with the program after earning CSC Academic All-District and a Pac-12 Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll nod last season.
The Cougs were also chosen to finish third in the Mountain West Coaches Poll released Wednesday. WSU enter Nathan Choate's second season as head coach.
2025 Preseason All-Mountain West Team
Chase Spencer - Air Force - Outfielder/Pitcher
Jack Anker - Fresno State - Pitcher
Victor Arreola - Fresno State - Pitcher
Murf Gray - Fresno State - Infield
Eddie Saldivar - Fresno State - Infield
Michael Ball - Nevada - Infield
Taylor Holder - Nevada - Outfield
Ethan O'Neal - Nevada - Pitcher
Will Asby - New Mexico - Outfield
Khalil Walker - New Mexico - Outfield
Finley Bates - San Diego State - Infield
Omar Serrano - San Diego State - Pitcher
Paul Myro IV - UNLV - Infield
Max Hartman - Washington State - Outfield
