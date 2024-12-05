10 Early Enrollees Announced For Washington State Football's 2025 Signing Class
On the first day of the early signing period, Washington State football announced 23 new additions to Jake Dickert's program for the 2025 season. Of those 23, 10 will join the team in January and participate in spring practice with returning members of the team.
Jovan Clark - LB - 5'11" - 200 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois
The former safety had a monster year for Morgan Park High School in 2024, totaling 92 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, six sacks and two interceptions. Clark was rated as the #4 overall prospect in Illinois by ESPN.com.
Sean Embree Jr. - WR - 6'4" 170 lbs. - Santa Margarita, California
The three-star prospect finished his three-year varsity high school career with 1242 yards and ten touchdowns. Embree Jr. comes from a football pedigree - his dad, uncle, and two cousins all played FBS football. His uncle Jon and cousins Taylor and Connor are all currently assistant coaches in the NFL.
Jack Foley - WR - 6'4" 200 lbs. - Bend, Oregon
At Mountainview High School, Jack Foley postd back-to-back seasons with 17 touchdown catches. The 6'4" target was evaluated as the #5 prospect in the state of Oregon by 247Sports.
Ishmael Gibbs - DB - 5'11" 170 lbs - Los Angeles, California
Gibbs was evaluated as the #88 overall prospect in the state of California by 247Sports. As a track and field athlete, Gibbs ran the 100-yard dash of 10.6 seconds.
Aiden Knapke - DB - 6'0" 195 lbs. - Aurora, Colorado
247Sports named Knapke the #6 overall prospect in the state of Colorado for the 2025 class and the top defensive back in the state. He made 106 tackles with two interceptions in 2024.
Kyle Peterson - DB - 6'0" 185 lbs. - Pearland, Texas
The safety had 58 tackles with six passes defended in 2024. The Shadow Creek High School product was named the #95 safety in the 2025 recruiting class by ESPN.
Steele Pizzella - QB - 5'11" 180 lbs. - Simi Valley, California
A quarterback with dual-threat capabilities, Pizzella threw for 2,610 yds and 29 touchdowns this season with 1,040 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. ESPN tabbed him as the #26 dual-threat prospect in the nation.
Josiah Pratt - DL - 6'0" 300 lbs. - Houston, Texas
A three-start prospect who was a nuisance in the middle for opponents of Summer Creek High School. In 12 games (so far) this season, Pratt has 62 tackles, with 17 tackles-for-loss and four sacks.
Jamarey Smith - DB - 6'1" 180 lbs. - Santa Clarita, California
Smith posted 60 tackles, 46 solo, with two interceptions as a senior in 2024. The Southern California product had a three-star rating from three different recruiting services (247Sports, Rivals, ESPN).
Liam Vaughan - OL - 6'2" 295 lbs. - Walled Lake, Michigan
An All-State wrestler in the state of Michigan and a talented shot-putter, Vaughan did not allow a sack or a quarterback hurry with 108 pancakes this season, making him a perfect fit for what WSU wants to do offensively.
The new Cougars join a program currently on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator as well as a new defensive coordinator. Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle was recently hired to the same position at Oklahoma, while defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding was fired earlier in the week.
After an 8-4 regular season, Washington State now await their 2024 bowl game destination.
WSU will open the 2025 season on August 30 against the Idaho Vandals.
