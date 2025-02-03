2025 NFL Draft Profile: Washington State OT Esa Pole
BACKGROUND
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 319 pounds
High School/Previous School: Mount Eden High School / Chabot College
Hometown: Hayward, CA
Esa Pole - Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award watchlist recipient and 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl participant.
A basketball player in high school and former JUCO athlete, offensive tackle Pole transferred over to Washington State from Chabot College prior to the start of the 2023 season. With the Cougars, Pole started 22 games at left tackle. In his first season in Pullman, Pole helped the WSU offense put up 421.7 yards per game. Last fall he started in all 13 games, anchored an offensive front that paved way for a rushing attack that averaged 166.8 yards per contest. Pole, according to PFF College, did not allow a single sack in 498 pass blocking snaps in 2024.
STRENGTHS
Pole is quick on his feet and shuffles to adjust to pass rushers extremely well. His agility is an asset that will serve him well as he faces higher level defensive lineman moving forward. Pole is able to efficiently open up running lanes due that quickness as well as close in on incoming defenders in a hurry. He is rarely beaten off the snap and is typically one of the first to solidly land his block on any given play.
He also possesses a strong upper body and is effective with his hands. His hand placement on blocks allows him to gain leverage on defenders and is a big reason why he was consitently able to keep the left side of the pocket clean for signal caller John Mateer last fall. Pole's stout frame will surely be coveted by NFL teams. His build combined with his upper body strength allows him to square up with and often win one-on-ones with his assignments.
Pole's vision on the line, too, is something that's served him well throughout his collegiate career. He is able to quickly identify where pressure will be coming from on the opposing defensive line and adjust accordingly. His ability to make pre-snap changes will be an immeasurable that might help separate him from other draft prospects at his position.
WHAT'S NEXT?
With the showcase games all wrapped up Pole, who partook in the East-West Shrine Bowl on January 30, will now turn his attention to Washington State's pro day which will be held on-campus later this spring. He did not receive an invite to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. A strong showing at his pro day is likely what will be needed for Pole to work his way into a draft position come April. Otherwise he will surely sign on as an undrafted free agent.
