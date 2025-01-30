Washington State Cougars On SI

2025 Seattle Area QB Dalton Anderson Commits To Washington State Cougars

Joe Londergan

Nov 12, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday evening, Jimmy Rogers' Washington State staff received a commitment from class of 2025 quarterback Dalton Anderson via Instagram. Anderson has a three-star rating from 247Sports, who also ranked him as the #29 recruit in the state of Washington.

At 6'2" and 200 pounds, Anderson was rated by 247Sports as the #128 quarterback in the nation.

Dalton Anderson commits to WSU
Dalton Anderson on Instagram

In 2024, Anderson starred for Seattle's Roosevelt High School, where he completed 117 passes on 188 attempts for 2519 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, per his Max Preps page.

Anderson chose the Cougars over offers from the Boise State Broncos and the Utah State Aggies, as well as FCS programs Montana, North Alabama, and Eastern Washington.

After originally signing with Utah State in December, Anderson was able to back out of his commitment when USU replaced interim head coach Nate Dreiling with Bronco Mendenhall. He becomes the second quarterback in WSU's 2025 recruiting class, alongisde Norman, Oklahoma's Owen Eshelman (also a three-star). WSU's class currently includes 56 new faces including signees, reported verbal commits, transfers.

Watch some of Anderson's high school highlights here.

