AP POLL: No Votes For WSU Following Fall To 4-1 At Boise State

Joe Londergan

Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Washington State received no votes in the latest AP Poll, whose results were published Sunday, September 29. The night prior, Washington State suffered their first loss of the season in a 45-24 effort at Boise State. WSU's record now stands at 4-1 in 2024.

Prior to the Boise State loss, Washington State received 67 votes in the AP Poll, just two less than the #25 Broncos. This week, Boise State are up four spots to #21 with 253 votes. Washington State also received no votes in this week's edition of the USA Today LBM Coaches Poll.

The Cougars' season continues after a bye week this coming week. WSU returns to action on October 12 at Fresno State.

Joe Londergan
