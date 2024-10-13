Washington State Cougars On SI

AP POLL: Washington State Cougars Get 32 Votes After Fresno State Win

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Wayshawn Parker (21) makes a catch out of the backfield against the San Jose State Spartans in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Wayshawn Parker (21) makes a catch out of the backfield against the San Jose State Spartans in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
This past weekend, the Washington State Cougars picked up their fifth win of the season, improving to 5-1 on the year. WSU took a road trip to Fresno State and left with a 25-17 win, clinched by a long interception return for a touchdown.

As a result, the Cougars are not ranked in the latest AP Top 25, but received significantly more votes than last week. Entering Week Seven, the Cougars had eight votes from members of the Associated Press. This week, the Cougars have 32 votes, still 52 votes shy of #25 Navy.

The Cougars host Hawaii this weekend in WSU's homecoming game. That contest kicks off Saturday afternoon at 12:30 PM PT/3:30 PM ET on The CW.

