AP POLL: Washington State Fall Out of Top 25 Following Oregon State Loss
Washington State fell to Oregon State 41-38 over the weekend, losing the Pac-12's only "conference game" this season.
Heading into the weekend, the Cougars were still clinging to the #25 spot in the AP Poll. However, the loss has knocked them out of the top 25, per the latest rankings released Sunday afternoon.
The Cougs did still receive ten total points in the poll, down from 61 in the previous week's rankings.
WSU allowed 484 yards of offense to an Oregon State team that has heavily struggled to produce for the better part of the last month. The Washington State offense also lost a critical fumble in the fourth quarter with the game tied, which put Oregon State in position to make the game-winning field goal.
The only Cougars' 2024 opponent included in the top 25 this week remains the Boise State Broncos, up to #11 in the nation.
Now at 8-3 on the season, Washington State will finish their campaign on November 30 against 2-9 Wyoming, a school where Jake Dickert spent three seasons before joining Washington State in 2020.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
TAKEAWAYS: #25 Washington State Drop Tight Pac-12 Battle At Oregon State 41-38
Cougars MBB Takes Care of Business Against Eastern Washington, 96-81
RECRUITING: 2025 Offensive Tackle Aidan Martin of Denver Commits To Washington State