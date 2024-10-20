Washington State Cougars On SI

AP POLL: Washington State Just Outside Top 25 After Homecoming Win

Joe Londergan

Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jaxon Potter (5) hands the ball off to running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker (15) during a game against the Hawaii Warriors in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 42-10. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State improved to 6-1 over the weekend thanks to a fairly dominant win over Hawaii and the national media took notice. While the Cougars did not reach the top 25, they were recognized in the latest AP Poll.

Ahead of Week Nine of the college football season, the Cougars received 46 votes. Washington State received the most votes of any team not in the top 25 this week. The Vanderbilt Commodores, the #25 team in the nation, received 92 votes.

Thanks to this latest win, the Cougars are bowl eligible again after missing the postseason in 2023. The Cougs are one of 25 teams to have reached bowl eligibility at this point in the season. The Cougars have yet to reach the top 25 this season after climbing all the way to #13 last season.

Washington State continue their campaign this week at 3-3 San Diego State. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, October 26 on CBS Sports Network at 7:30 PM PT.

