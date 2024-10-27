AP POLL: Washington State Ranked #22 After San Diego State Win
For the first time this season, the Washington State Cougars are ranked in the AP Poll.
The Cougars enter Week 10 of the college football season at #22 in the nation with 220 total points.
WSU are coming off of a 29-26 win against San Diego State on Saturday that moved them to a 7-1 start for 2024. The Cougars found themselves down 12 points in the fourth quarter, but rallied back late to secure their best start since the 2018 campaign. Quarterback John Mateer accounted for four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing in that victory.
WSU's only loss this season came against a ranked Boise State team on September 28. The Broncos are up to #15 this week in the AP Poll.
Jake Dickert's club climbed to #13 in the AP Poll in 2023, before sliding to 5-7 by the end of that season.
The Cougars return to action on November 9, hosting Utah State.
